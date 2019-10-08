|
|
James Edward Dorsett
1963-2019
James Edward Dorsett went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, the 2nd of October 2019, in Houston, TX. James was born the 22nd of June 1963, to Bill and Neda Dorsett of Pasadena, TX.
Upon his birth he was enthusiastically welcomed by his four siblings. We embraced James and loved him, and all of us remained close to him during his 56 years of life. Even as a child, James had a smile that could brighten a room, and eyes that reflected the love and gentleness of his soul.
James graduated from Pasadena High School in 1981. He attended Arlington Bible College where he played basketball and graduated in 1985.
That same year he began working full time for Dorsett Brothers Concrete. After a few years James became the CEO of Dorsett Brothers, where he worked along the side of our dad, Bill Dorsett, and brothers BJ and David Dorsett until 2010 when the company was sold.
In 2010, the three brothers began a successful marine transportation business where James worked until his passing.
James also started JD Builders in 2016, where he greatly enjoyed building beautiful and unique homes. His son, Cole, came on Board after graduation from the University of Arkansas in 2017, joining his dad as a great addition to the company.
There has always been a very strong bond between our three brothers. Growing up in our home on Mobile Drive, the three shared a 120 sq. ft. bedroom for 12 years. At that time, they could not have foreseen that they would continue on to being in business together for a combined total of 38 years. What a blessing.
If you knew James very well, you would have come to have known the great love he had for his three sons, Cole, Jacob, & Carter. He let everyone know how strongly he felt for them and how proud he was of them.
James' wife, Hollie, shared the following about his relationship with his sons. Each had a different and a strong relationship with his dad.
The boys were James' #1 priority. They were his pride and joy and he would do anything to keep them safe and happy.
In Cole, being the oldest, James saw the strength and focus Cole had and his capability, of eventually following in James' footsteps in business and being able to run a company.
Jake and James shared a strong bond. They could share jokes and stories, and were able to connect in imagination. James loved the piano and wished he had learned to play, and Jake could play the piano. James would enjoy spending time singing by the piano. Jake also plays the guitar and he would play while they both sang Blues Traveler and The Eagles together.
Carter and James shared a great sense of humor. With Carter being the youngest, James took great strides to protect Carter. James has always loved to cook, and Carter enjoyed cooking as well and would contact James for recipes.
James loved to take his sons to the Rockets and Texans games. Hollie said one of her fondest memories with James and the boys was cooking on Sunday afternoon, such as fried chicken, (which Carter would help) and watching sports.
James had very loving and giving heart, not only would he generously give to several charities and organizations, but he also helped so many people who were down on their luck and just needed a boost to keep them going. He found great joy in reaching out.
James is survived by his beautiful wife, Hollie Wells Dorsett.
He is also survived by his three sons, Cole, Jacob, and Carter Dorsett. His parents, Bill & Neda Dorsett, brothers and sisters: Chrys & Pat Hancock, BJ & Jill Dorsett, David & Michelle Dorsett, and Karen & Sandy Baird. James had 22 nieces and nephews who he loved and greatly enjoyed, and 19 great nieces and nephews.
James' surviving aunts and uncles are Randall & Linda Dorsett, Ralph & Diane Dorsett, June Dickson, and Jerry & Nina Peterson, and numerous - many numerous cousins.
James will be greatly missed by all of us, and we will always love him.
But our faith is strong, and our confidence is secure, that we will see James again and we will be with him in eternity.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 9th of October 2019, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 10th of October 2019, at Sagemont Church on 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019