James Eugene
"Gene" Leavelle
1926-2020
Gene Leavelle of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away October 22, 2020 at age 94. He proudly served in the US Naval Reserve as a Radioman 3/C on the USS Tamalpais in World War II. Gene was a Certified Public Accountant, employed by Continental Carbon Company in Amarillo and in Houston for 38+ years. He and Loretta, his beloved wife of 54 years, were faithful members and leaders in the Church of Christ for their entire lives.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Loretta Hoover Leavelle; his brothers, Harold and Wallace Leavelle, and sister Betty Jo Kendrick. He is survived by daughters Judy Key, Jan Leavelle, Janie Tanner and Jackie Gabbart, and son, Jim Leavelle; 10 grandchildren, Blake Scott, Ryan Davino, Dustin Davino, Joshua Tanner, Eric Tanner, Travis Key, Neil Gabbart, Stephanie Scott, Ashley Wiggins, Carlin Leavelle; and 7 great-grandchildren, Daeni and Asher Scott, Braeden and Kinley Scott, Clara Gabbart; Wyatt Head-Gabbart; and Tomi Jo Tanner. Gene will be missed by a host of extended family and friends across Texas.
Final services were held Saturday, October 31, with interment at Rosewood Mausoleum, Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Gene's name:
The National Museum of the Pacific War, 311 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624;
American Legion Post 154, PO Box 3587, Pflugerville, TX 78691; or Westbury Christian School, 10420 Hillcroft Street, Houston, TX 77096
Full obituary: https://www.rosewood.cc/book-of-memories/4373272/Leavelle-James/index.php