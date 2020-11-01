1/1
James Eugene "Gene" Leavelle
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Eugene
"Gene" Leavelle
1926-2020
Gene Leavelle of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away October 22, 2020 at age 94. He proudly served in the US Naval Reserve as a Radioman 3/C on the USS Tamalpais in World War II. Gene was a Certified Public Accountant, employed by Continental Carbon Company in Amarillo and in Houston for 38+ years. He and Loretta, his beloved wife of 54 years, were faithful members and leaders in the Church of Christ for their entire lives.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Loretta Hoover Leavelle; his brothers, Harold and Wallace Leavelle, and sister Betty Jo Kendrick. He is survived by daughters Judy Key, Jan Leavelle, Janie Tanner and Jackie Gabbart, and son, Jim Leavelle; 10 grandchildren, Blake Scott, Ryan Davino, Dustin Davino, Joshua Tanner, Eric Tanner, Travis Key, Neil Gabbart, Stephanie Scott, Ashley Wiggins, Carlin Leavelle; and 7 great-grandchildren, Daeni and Asher Scott, Braeden and Kinley Scott, Clara Gabbart; Wyatt Head-Gabbart; and Tomi Jo Tanner. Gene will be missed by a host of extended family and friends across Texas.
Final services were held Saturday, October 31, with interment at Rosewood Mausoleum, Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Gene's name:
The National Museum of the Pacific War, 311 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624;
American Legion Post 154, PO Box 3587, Pflugerville, TX 78691; or Westbury Christian School, 10420 Hillcroft Street, Houston, TX 77096
Full obituary: https://www.rosewood.cc/book-of-memories/4373272/Leavelle-James/index.php



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved