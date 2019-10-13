|
James Falick
1936-2019
Jim Falick was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 14, 1936, and died at 83 years of age on October 6, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Bernie Falick, his brother, Richard C. Falick, the mother of his children: Judith Wenger Falick, his second wife, Ellen Wexner Falick, his daughter, Melissa Anne Christopher Crawford, and his step-daughter, Danise Wexner Alexander.
Jim is survived by his adored wife, Janice Rudy, with whom he was happily together for more than 25 years, and his beloved children and step-children and his much loved grandchildren and step grandchildren: Michael and Julie Hope Falick and Avery and Will, and Stephen; Stephen David and Sonia Satra and Kaya and Ty, Keith Rudy and Daniella, Stephanie and Dennis, Hannah and Ashton, Adam, Nick, Natalie and Bryanna; Kenneth and Sari Rudy and Samantha and Andrew; Kirk and Amy Rudy and Haylie and Jeffrey, Alexandra, Sam and Ellie; Kirk and Marika Rudy and Justine and Meryl.
Jim's professional accomplishments were numerous. At Columbia's Graduate School of Architecture, Jim graduated at the top of his class for both of his degrees (1961 & 1963), and he won many scholarships and fellowships and awards including a fellowship for a year's travel abroad. As an architect, Jim was a world-recognized leader in Health Care Planning and Design and was regarded as the father of Health Care Design in Texas because of his prescient designs, his training of the next generation of architects, and his teaching.
Jim joined Caudill Rowlett and Scott Architects (CRS) in June 1965 and moved to Houston in February 1966. While at CRS, he built a Health Care Architectural Division that constituted 70% of the firm's volume as it grew from a staff of 106 to over 400, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Jim left CRS in 1975 after finding out that the firm was complying with the "Arab Boycott" which asked firms not to employ Jews or deal with Israel.
Jim then bought into the firm of The Klein Partnership Architects, which, over time became the Falick/Klein Partnership and ultimately, FKP, Inc. To his credit are over $4 billion worth of facilities in some 39 states and a number of foreign countries. Locally Jim's clients included St. Luke's, Texas Children's Hospital, M.D. Anderson, TIRR, St Josephs, Memorial Southeast and Northwest, Women's Hospital, among others.
The American Institute of Architects honored Jim in 1982 by designating him as a Fellow for his contributions to design education. He also was a Founding Fellow of the American Health Care Architects, a member of the national AIA Committee for Health Care, and on the board of the Forum for Health Care Planning. Jim was a prolific writer and lecturer with many articles in professional journal and spoke and taught at a number of universities and organizations.
Community involvement was very important to Jim. He served as the Chair of the Visiting Nurse Association, and on the Cultural Arts Council (now the Houston Arts Alliance), the Blaffer Gallery, the Systemwide Art Acquisition Committee of the University of Houston, the executive committee of The Alley Theatre, the Texas Arts Alliance and the Market Square Project, among others.
Jim wanted the following personal statement to be included in his obituary: "More than anything I did as a professional, I want to emphasize something I learned as an adult: that there was an enormous amount of unselfish love in me to give. I believe that the ability to have and love my family is the greatest gift I have ever been given. The love I have felt for my wives, children, and grandchildren sometimes has overwhelmed me. I don't know if I always showed it, but know that it was there, and its power could bring me to tears of joy or sadness. If you remember anything about me, please remember that you were loved. I have been so lucky to have had you in my life."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019