Duncan Mortuary - Houston
5806 N Wayside Drive
Houston, TX 77028
(713) 672-8782
Wake
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Antioch Baptist Church
1814 Carr St.
Houston, TX
View Map
James Franklin-Boykins


1939 - 2019
James Franklin-Boykins Obituary
Franklin-Boykins
1939-2019
James Etta White Franklin-Boykins "Our Singing Angel", passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 80.
A Celebration of Life and Love will begin with a Wake on Friday, August 2, 6-8 pm and continue with Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 (viewing 10 am), at 11 am. Both services will be held at Northside Antioch Baptist Church, 1814 Carr St., Houston, TX., with Pastor Tremel Prudhomme, presiding.
Burial at Paradise South Cemetery, Pearland, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
