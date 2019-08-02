|
Franklin-Boykins
1939-2019
James Etta White Franklin-Boykins "Our Singing Angel", passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 80.
A Celebration of Life and Love will begin with a Wake on Friday, August 2, 6-8 pm and continue with Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 (viewing 10 am), at 11 am. Both services will be held at Northside Antioch Baptist Church, 1814 Carr St., Houston, TX., with Pastor Tremel Prudhomme, presiding.
Burial at Paradise South Cemetery, Pearland, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019