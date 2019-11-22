|
|
James Alexander Fullerton
1938-2019
Captain James A. (Jim) Fullerton was born on December 30, 1938 in Watertown New York to Emily and Alexander Fullerton. He passed away November 15, 2019 in Houston Texas at the age of 80. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Doherty Fullerton of Winchester Massachusetts. Their loving marriage of 56 years is a testimony to love, respect and kindness. He is also survived by son Mark Fullerton of Chicago Il, Son James Fullerton wife Linda and his beloved grand daughter Isabella of Tomball, Texas. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim enjoyed a wonderful life and career as a commercial airline pilot. After serving with the Connecticut National Guard he went on to fly for Eastern, Morris and Southwest Airlines. Along the way he made many life long friends.
He enjoyed spending time at home with Mary, talking the airline business with his son Mark, restoring old cars with his son Jim as well as bringing lunch to Isabella at school and the company of old friends.
Funeral Services will be held Dec. 14, 11:00am at St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church 7810 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019