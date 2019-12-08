|
|
James Giffen Crump
1940-2019
After 79 years with beloved family and friends, James Giffen Crump went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, the 4th of December 2019.
James was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on the 19th of July 1940, to LaMerle Bonds and William Weatherly.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and by his son, Jason Allen Crump. James is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 49 years, Jane-Page Crump; son, Jarrett Page Crump; daughter, Charissa Crump; granddaughter, Devin Higginbotham; and grandson Jett; daughter-in-law, Amanda Lundquist; daughter, Stefanie Crump Jordan; Reverend Todd Jordan; and grandchildren, Spencer and Skylar; nephew, Cory Joslin; niece, Amber Joslin and her son Corbin. James also leaves behind his loving dog, Noah, who was preceded in death by Prince.
James grew up in Port Arthur, Texas, where he graduated Thomas Jefferson High School. After graduation, he attended Lamar University where he received a BBA in accounting in 1962. During his studies at Lamar, he belonged to the Blue Key National Honor Society, was named "Who's Who" in America Colleges and Universities and was President of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. After graduating, he joined the US Air Force Reserves.
James always had a strong faith in God. When he and Jane-Page chose their church, Chapelwood United Methodist Church became their home. With two young sons, James coached baseball and soccer for the Chapelwood youth. He also served as Treasurer, Chairman of the Finance Committee and Chairman of Board of Stewards. In the past few years, James served on the Chapelwood Foundation Scholarship Committee. James never lost sight of his modest upbringing and took to heart each applicant's need for scholarship funds.
James joined the Price Waterhouse Houston office in 1962. He entered the partnership in 1974, and in 1981 was named Partner in Charge of the Tax Practice. James became the Managing Partner of the Price Waterhouse Houston office in 1994, and as a member of the U.S. Management Committee, he was instrumental in the merger of Price Waterhouse and Cooper & Lybrand, which resulted in the world's largest professional business services firm. During his career, James held the titles of Chairman of the World Petroleum Industry Practice, Global Vice-Chairman of Energy and Mining, Chairman of the World Energy Group and World Financial General Council, and Global Energy and Mining Cluster Leader.
Retiring in 2001, James was well respected in his industry, and his knowledge and kindness with both clients and colleagues earned him great admiration from all. He traveled to more than 50 countries with PW & PwC and was responsible for opening their offices in China, Russia and Kazakhstan. In 2010, James was recognized for outstanding business achievement by Lamar University and was inducted into their Business Hall of Fame.
Throughout his life James supported many non-profits including: Chapelwood Foundation, Covenant House Texas, Preservation Houston, Houston Golf Association Junior Golf program, Houston Junior Forum and on the Board of Trustees of Lamar University Foundation. In 2008 James and Jane Page also established a scholarship at the Culinary Institute Le Notre in memory of their late son, where Jason was a student and James served on the Board.
In addition, he also served on several Boards: Greater Houston Partnership Board, Houston Forum Board, Junior Achievement Exchange City Board, Houston Minority Business Council, InterAmerican Chamber of Commerce Board, Alley Theater Board, Copono Energy, LLC and Exterran GP, LLC.
James loved spending time with his dear family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating and golf. The holiday celebrations at the lake were his favorite and he was able to spend this last Thanksgiving there surrounded by loved ones. He commented, "It was a very special Thanksgiving."
Following a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery, a memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 9th of December, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where John Stevens, Senior Pastor, and Bob Johnson will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Chapelwood United Methodist Church Foundation, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, TX, 77024; or to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX, 77210-4486 (or by visiting https://gifts.mdanderson.org/Default.aspx?tsid=8443).
Please visit Mr. Crump's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019