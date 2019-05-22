Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gribble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gribble


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Gribble Obituary
James McConville Gribble
1923-2019
James McConville Gribble, age 95, died peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the Gardens of Bellaire in Bellaire, Texas.
A native of Sherman, Texas, he moved to Houston in 1954, where he had a successful career as a civil engineer. He served as president of Warrior Constructors for many years, retiring in 1986. He subsequently began a consulting practice that lasted 20 years.
Born September 22, 1923, he was the youngest child of Clara Elizabeth and Archibald Tyner Gribble. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1944. On February 6, 1954, he married Eleanor Neeley, remaining happily married until her death in 2008.
He was proud of being a life-long tennis player—continuing to play until his 80s. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth. He spent many years in the US Navy with deployment during World War II in the Seabees, stationed in North Africa, Cuba, and Japan. He later served during the Korean War.
Survivors include his children, Leslie Gribble Brown, Houston, Texas, Jay Gribble, Washington, DC, Nancy Gribble-Tay, Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, family, and friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, TX 77074. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation for the cheerful, loving care given to Jim by the staff at the Gardens of Bellaire during the last year of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now