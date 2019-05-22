James McConville Gribble

1923-2019

James McConville Gribble, age 95, died peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the Gardens of Bellaire in Bellaire, Texas.

A native of Sherman, Texas, he moved to Houston in 1954, where he had a successful career as a civil engineer. He served as president of Warrior Constructors for many years, retiring in 1986. He subsequently began a consulting practice that lasted 20 years.

Born September 22, 1923, he was the youngest child of Clara Elizabeth and Archibald Tyner Gribble. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1944. On February 6, 1954, he married Eleanor Neeley, remaining happily married until her death in 2008.

He was proud of being a life-long tennis player—continuing to play until his 80s. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth. He spent many years in the US Navy with deployment during World War II in the Seabees, stationed in North Africa, Cuba, and Japan. He later served during the Korean War.

Survivors include his children, Leslie Gribble Brown, Houston, Texas, Jay Gribble, Washington, DC, Nancy Gribble-Tay, Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, family, and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, TX 77074. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077.

The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation for the cheerful, loving care given to Jim by the staff at the Gardens of Bellaire during the last year of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary