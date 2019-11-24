|
James " Jim" Talcott Grotte
1939-2019
James " Jim" Talcott Grotte, 80, of Houston, Texas, passed away November 20, 2019. He was born October 12, 1939 in Houston, TX, to Herman Frank & Ina Elizabeth (Gillespie) Grotte.
Jim attended River Oaks Elementary and Lamar High School in Houston, followed by The University of Texas at Austin where he met and married the mother of his two children, Carolyn Cox. Following his studies at the University, Jim served in the US Army as a canine handler and armed guard at the Cold-War Nike-Hercules Missile Armory referred to as the "Hilltop" off of Bee Caves Rd in Austin, TX.
Jim and Carolyn married, moved from Austin to Houston and had a son, Jason Walter, followed by a daughter, Elizabeth Lilian. Jim joined the family business, Grotte Advertising, founded by his father, Herman F. Grotte. As Vice President of Sales, Jim had loyal clients throughout the Houston area and the Southwest. Jim served on several committees and boards in the specialty advertising community and was well respected by his piers.
Jim was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and in AFROTC. In addition to service in the US Army, he was a member of the following organizations: NRA, Bayou Rifles, Sugar Land Sportsman Club, Texas State Rifle Assoc, National Muzzel Loaders Assoc and Houston Gun Collectors Assoc.
Jim was charming, charismatic, quick to laugh and was a gifted storyteller. He was an avid reader, excellent marksman and a motorcycle collector and enthusiast. Jim had an expansive knowledge of American and European History as well as of his family heritage and ancestry. He enjoyed collecting antiques, books and family heirlooms. Jim was extremely proud of and cherished his children, their spouses and his grandson. He enjoyed vacations to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, spending time with his son and daughter in law in San Francisco and going to the ranch in South Texas with his daughter, son in law and grandson.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father, Herman and Ina Grotte, Herman's second wife, Nancy (Tucker) Tips and his step brother, Robert Kern Tips. Jim is survived by his son and daughter in law, Jason and Isabelle (Chapel) Grotte of San Francisco, CA, his daughter and son in law Elizabeth and John Winsauer, his grandson, John Weldon Winsauer of Bozeman, MT and former wife, Carolyn Brougher, of Houston, TX.
A private family Memorial will be held. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions can be made in his honor to Patriotic Service Dog Foundation or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019