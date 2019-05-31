James Sidney Handler

1943-2019

James Sidney Handler, 76, of The Woodlands TX, passed away peacefully on Memorial Day May 27th 2019. Jim was the eldest son, was born in Galveston, TX, and relocated to many places across the US during childhood. He attended high school in Lakewood, New Jersey and was class valedictorian, chess master, and starting pitcher. He attended Lehigh University and later graduated from the University of Houston in 1967 earning a Bachelors in Physics as well as an Executive MBA in 1982. Jim worked as programming manager for Shell, MW Kellogg, Automated Systems Corp, and SNG Offshore before working as a systems project manager for 9 years. He retired in 2006 from UTMB-Galveston as a Programmer IV Analyst. Jim was a member of the Free Masons Society, Toastmasters Intl., and of numerous book clubs. He participated and taught many self-defense classes and organizations. He loved martial arts, of which he became a 4th degree black belt in the US Judo Association. He befriended many and was always there to help in times of need. He also liked to work on sports cars, fish, walk his dogs, travel, and photography. Most importantly, Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandpa, friend, and mentor who was very generous, loyal, kind, and enjoyed thoughtful conversations and telling stories. He was tough and tenacious, having survived a near fatal motorcycle accident at 19, enduring bumps and breaks, and never letting Hepatitis C get the better of him for decades. Dad will surely be missed but it is comforting to know that he is with the Lord and resting with his love, Sandy.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth A Mehlick and son-in-law Joseph P Mehlick, brothers Larry Handler and Frank Handler, sisters Carol Handler, Sarah Gehret, Marie Chance, Natalie Knight and stepmother Nancy Handler, including 3 grandchildren, 5 nieces, 2 nephews, and 5 great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sandra Mendlowitz Handler, his father Sidney Handler, and his mother Armella Willets Handler.

A special thank you to all the healthcare professionals that gave Dad wonderful care and comfort.

Funeral arrangements will be held at Forest Park – The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery.

A visitation will occur on Sunday June 2nd from 3-5pm. Gravesite service will be Monday June 3rd at 10:30am and will meet inside the main building.

In lieu of customary remembrances, please donate under James Handler to South Texas Aussie Rescue (STAR) via website https://southtexasaussierescue.org/donate/ Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary