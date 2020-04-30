|
|
James (Jim) Louis Harris
1964-2020
James Louis Harris (Jim), 55, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 in his home in Clearwater, Florida. Jim was born in Houston, Texas on June 2, 1964.
Jim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Ursula Mireles Harris; his step children, Johnathan Mireles, Marcus Mireles and fiancé Deya Medrano, and Sienna Reagin; his two grandchildren, Sofia Victoria and Miles Anthony Mireles; his mother Patsy Harris Snow; his step-father Corbin L. Snow; his brother, Jay Alan Harris and wife Connie Irwin Harris; his sister, Tibby Harris Teykl; and his nieces and nephews who loved him very much, Austin Harris and fiancé Melissa Schmidt, Adam Harris and his wife Catherine, and Allie Harris, Trevor Teykl and his wife Kyle, and Connor Teykl and his wife Kelli; and Aiden and Joseph Salinas.
Jim is predeceased by his father, Louis Alan Harris; his father in law, Jose G. Mireles, and his brother in law, Brian Malcolm Teykl.
Jim was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He attended Sharpstown High School and resided in Houston until 3 years ago when he and his best friend, Ursula, moved to Florida. Florida was filled with happy times, enjoying the water and their passion for fishing. Jim had a love for playing music. He and his brother put together many bands over the years and enjoyed singing, writing music, playing the guitar, and playing the drums. Jim was the highlight of family get togethers for his nieces and nephews. Uncle Jim was definitely the fun uncle that could always put a smile on the kids' faces.
If you would want to do something in his honor then "pay it forward". Help someone in need, Jim would really like that. A celebration of life will be scheduled later.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020