James Cletus Helliker

1930-2020

James Cletus Helliker was born in Higginsville, MO, in 1930, the only son of a coal miner, Edgar Helliker, and his wife, Mary. He died peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2020.

JC, as he was known in Higginsville, had two older sisters, one of whom died in childhood. His other sister lived next door after she married, and he became very close to his nephews while their father was on active duty during WWII.

While pursuing his degree in philosophy at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, he lived in the home of Helen and Paul John Patten, where he met Patricia Patten, who would become his wife, sharing his life for over 62 years. Although he had intended to pursue a law degree, he enlisted in officers candidate school instead and served as a second lieutenant on the USS Walke during the Korean War. As he would recount innumerable times to his family, "there I was fighting the war for democracy" when he and his crew met "his old buddy, Duke " - John Wayne, who was on location with Lauren Bacall filming that epic story "Blood Alley."

Jim began work for the Katy Railroad in Tulsa, OK, but changed careers and moved his young family to Bartlesville, OK in 1963. He became an expert negotiator in oil and gas transactions, rising through the ranks first at Phillips Petroleum and subsequently becoming Executive Vice President of Occidental Oil. He traveled extensively during his long career, negotiating with corporations and governments in countries around the world including Venezuela, Colombia, Libya, Russia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. He brought home many beautiful presents and mementos from his travels. He arranged a two year job rotation in London, England, which allowed his children the life-changing opportunity of attending high school in London and traveling extensively throughout Europe.

Leisure activities when his kids were young included participating in and coaching softball, refereeing football, and annual family vacations (that usually consisted of long driving tours, and camping, in which he participated despite not being a camper at heart). In later years, he was able to enjoy fine dining, theater and traveling around the world with his wife, his family, and his many friends. He took great pleasure in entertaining and making his guests happy, and continued to enjoy simple pleasures, including vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, bourbon and 7up, and Astros baseball games.

He was always thrilled to spend time with and proud to talk about his son, two daughters and five grandchildren (who called him Poco). When asked on his 90th birthday which decade had been his favorite, he responded the decade when the annual family vacation included a trip to the beach at Gulf Shores with all the grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Helliker of Houston TX; and sister, Barbara Shields of Higginsville, MO. Survived by his son, Paul Helliker and his wife Stacy of Sacramento, CA; daughters Jean Dunkirk of Portland, OR and Carol Helliker and her husband David Luther of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Katie Dunkirk of Portland, OR, Nora Duncritts and her husband James of Madison, WI, Danielle Luther and her fiancé Eric Lewis of Little Rock, AR, Stephen Luther of Nashville, TN, and Christopher Luther of San Antonio, TX; and nephews Dennis Shields and his wife Rebecca of Overland Park, KS, and Tim Shields of Higginsville, MO.

Services will be at a later date in 2021.



