James Albin Hemmer
1935-2020
James Albin Hemmer was born June 28, 1935 in Dansville, New York, passed peacefully April 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas A private ceremony was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.