James Hemmer
1935 - 2020
James Albin Hemmer
1935-2020
James Albin Hemmer was born June 28, 1935 in Dansville, New York, passed peacefully April 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas A private ceremony was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
