James Herbert Robinson, Jr.

1953-2020

James H. Robinson, Jr., a devoted son, father, and brother, died in Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked as the Senior Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment and Security at Oil Search Alaska Limited.

Robinson, 66, died from medical complications that arose during a short battle with cancer.

An oil industry executive for more than 40 years, Robinson specialized in environmental and occupational safety. Prior to working at Oil Search, he served as the Vice President of Environment, Safety and Health at the Hess Corporation, where he oversaw offshore exploratory operations in West Africa and Southeast Asia.

Robinson spent the bulk of his career at Shell Oil Company, where he managed global health and safety operations in a number of regions, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Venezuela.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Robinson earned a bachelor's degree in engineering and applied science at Yale University and a master's degree in civil engineering at MIT.

Robinson was a global citizen who loved to travel. He lived in many places including New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Aberdeen, Scotland; The Hague, The Netherlands; and Sydney, Australia. Among his favorite destinations were Barcelona, Sydney, and The Hague. He was an avid sports fan who loved his hometown sports teams, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, and he visited football stadiums across the United States. He had a deep interest in civil engineering and architecture and was fascinated by the workings of bridges and trains. He loved reading mysteries so much that at times his sparse luggage was more crowded with books than clothes.

Professionally and personally, Robinson supported and laughed with friends, mates, colleagues, and family wherever he lived and worked. His sudden and unexpected death is deeply mourned by his family, his friends, and the larger communities that he touched.

Robinson is survived by his mother Soiesette F. Robinson, brothers Charles F. Robinson (Victoria) and Malcolm K. Robinson (Alyssa), two sons Kenneth M. Robinson and Kevin M. Robinson, his former wife, best friend, and the mother of his children Henrietta Looney, nephew Andrew J. Robinson, and niece Rylie E. Robinson, as well as many friends and colleagues around the world. His father Dr. James H. Robinson passed away in 1986.

Final arrangements will be made when the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has diminished.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store