James "Jim" E. Hicks1939-2020James "Jim" Edward Hicks, 81, departed this world October 29, 2020, at his home in Missouri City, Texas.Jim was born May 18, 1939 in Claiborne County, Mississippi, to Gus and Sadie Hicks. He graduated Roosevelt High School (East Chicago, IN), attended the University of Illinois, and played professional baseball for the White Sox, Cardinals, and Angels. He worked for Continental Airlines for over 30 years.A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Thursday) November 5, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Pastor Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, Officiating.