Living Word Lutheran Church
3700 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word Lutheran Church
3700 S. Mason Road
Katy, TX
James Hogg

James Hogg Obituary
James Landon Hogg
1936-2019
James (Jim) Hogg, 82 passed away May 7, 2019 in Lexington, KY due to complications from an accidental concussion. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Dotty, daughters Judy Ellis, (Mark), grandsons Landon and Lance, Nancy Payton,(Preston), granddaughters Presley and Emerson. Brothers Manfred, and Forester and sister Donna Lacy.
A longtime resident of Katy, Jim retired from Montgomery Ward in 1987, and went on to run a successful sporting goods retail stores with Dotty and Judy until 2017 when it closed after Hurricane Harvey. Centre Sports and Soccer Centre
were fixtures in the Katy community and longtime supporters of local youth sports programs.
Jim will be greatly missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and customers.
There will be a Memorial Service at Living Word Lutheran Church, 3700 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX. On Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to as Jim would have wished.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019
