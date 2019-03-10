James B. Inglish, Jr

1930-2019

James B. Inglish, Jr, 88, was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 15, 1930 and went to see his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2019. Jim was a loving and devoted husband to his beloved wife Nora Covell Inglish for over 60 years. Jim served honorably in the United States Coast Guard and met his future wife Nora while stationed in Galveston, Texas. They married in 1955 and moved to Austin where he attended the University of Texas. In 1957 they moved to Houston where he enjoyed a successful career in public accounting for over fifty years with his firm James B. Inglish & Co. Jim was the consummate professional, a man of high integrity and was respected by his peers for his devotion to his clients and his work. Most of his clients had been with him for decades, and counted Jim among their most trusted advisors. In retirement at the age of 80, he watched as his grandsons grew up and began their careers and dispensed gentle words of wisdom. He was so proud of their accomplishments, and stories of their success brought a smile to his face. A kind and giving husband, father and grandfather, who was a humble man, gracious in all he did for his family and community. Above all, Jim was a quiet man of faith.

He was a long term member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club of Houston, Executive Association, AICPA and Texas Society of CPA's. He selflessly served as Treasurer of many church, school and community organizations.

Jim is survived by his son James B. Inglish III and his wife Martha, daughter Diane I. Lund and her husband Mark, grandsons, James B. Inglish IV, Grant T. Lund and Parker E. Lund, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents, son Milton C. Inglish, and sister Durelle McPherson.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 12 at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, Friendship Court, 12955 Memorial Drive at 10 am, reception to follow. Private burial service Forest Park, Lawndale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary