McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church
2504 Almeda-Genoa
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church
2504 Almeda-Genoa
Houston, TX
View Map
Rev James Jennings


1927 - 2020
Rev James Jennings Obituary
Rev. James Jennings
1927-2020
Rev. James Jennings
1927- January 1, 2020
Artist, musician, educator and minister.
He was a loving, strong and compassionate man who was devoted to his faith, family and community.
"Though art my hope, O Lord: Thou art my trust from my youth."
- Psalms 71:5
Funeral arrangements through
McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home
4918 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston 77021
713-659-7618
Services to be held on Saturday, January 11th at
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church
2504 Almeda-Genoa, Houston 77047
Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM
Home going service: 11:00 AM
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
