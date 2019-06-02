James (Jim) Wilks

Johnson

1930-2019

James (Jim) Wilks Johnson, Jr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He is finally at peace with our Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He died at home surrounded by his wife and three children.

Jim Johnson was born on May 27, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on submarines during the Korean Conflict. Jim attended Texas Western College ('65).

Jim was an accomplished metallurgist working for WKM and several other Oil Tool Companies here in the Houston area. He was a member of the ASM and AIME professional organizations. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jim was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for 55 years.

Jim is preceded in death by his foster parents, S.C. and Ruth Holland; siblings Betty Collins, Wes Albright, Irma Mitchell, Joann Wheeler and Hurbert Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Mona; sons, Gary (Laura) Johnson, Jim Johnson; and daughter, Becky (Scott) Fredrickson, and his three grandchildren, Jake, Tucker and Emily Fredrickson. He is also survived by his siblings; J.C. Johnson, Barbara Weaver, Joe Johnson.

A Celebration of his Life, will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church (5308 Buffalo Speedway, Houston 77005), on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request any donations be given to Elysian Hospice, The , or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019