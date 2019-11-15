Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX
James Johnson


1931 - 2019
James Johnson Obituary
James L. C. Johnson
1931-2019
James LC Johnson, beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away November 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born August 8, 1931. He is survived by daughter; Nancy McConaughney, son; Paul Johnson and grandchildren Sarah McConaughey, Tyler Johnson, David Johnson and Alan Johnson. Memorial service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Followed by an inurnment at 2:00pm at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
