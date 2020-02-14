|
|
James Waylon Jones
1934-2020
James Waylon Jones was born on August 7, 1934 in Bivins, Texas to Ernest Jackson Jones and Roxie Mae Cook Jones. He passed away on February 11, 2020 in Huntsville, Texas at the age of 85.
Waylon and Shirley Martin Jones were married September 16, 1952 and resided in Houston, Texas until 1999. In 2000 they moved to Huntsville, Texas. Waylon went to work at American Can in 1951 until he retired in 2000. He was the local steelworker union president of Local 2126. Upon his retirement from American Can, he and his son James opened J.W. Mechanical. Waylon retired from J.W. Mechanical at the age of 62. Upon his second retirement he moved to Huntsville, Texas and raised cross bred cattle.
Waylon is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley L. Jones, parents, Ernest Jackson Jones and Roxie Mae Cook Jones, father and mother in law, Bob and Florence Martin, and daughter, Glenda Jones.
He is survived by, sons, James William Jones and wife Janet and Jerry Wayne Jones and wife Janice, grandchildren, James William Jones II, Courtney Lynn Woods and husband Adam, Angela Jones, Kimberly Johnson and husband Dustin and Travis Jones, great-grandchildren, Jake Wyatt Jones, Kynlynn Woods, Kord Woods, Kash Woods, Hailey Sample, Gavin Sample, Rex Johnson and Jaidyn Jones.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with burial following in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery at 2:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020