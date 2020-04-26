|
|
James H. Jones, II
1943-2020
James H. Jones, II was called to heaven on April 6th, 2020. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Jim was loved and admired for his kindness and wisdom. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Born October 23, 1943, Jim was a lifelong Texan. In 1968, he married his sweetheart, Marilyn McQueen, and the two raised their family in Houston before moving to Austin in 1993. Jim enjoyed a successful 38-year career with Spaw-Glass, Inc. and was especially proud of his professional legacy as the project manager of the restoration of the Texas State Capitol. As a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Austin, TX, Jim delighted in helping others by serving with House of Friends and on the church building committee.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; daughter Jennifer Mitchell and husband, Mike; daughter Michelle Thompson and husband, Peter; and his four grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020