I speak for all of the Allen family, we are heartbroken over the loss of your mom and dad! I have known Jim for my entire life and will miss driving up to the house at the ranch and him inviting us to come sit on his porch to talk! Jim was a giant man in both stature and personality. Jim was one of the smartest men I have ever met and could give you advice for any situation. Rest assured, Jim and Charlotte are together again and we will see them again in Heaven. We are praying for you guys and are here if you need anything at all.

Truett Allen

Neighbor