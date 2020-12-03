James Otis Kelly, III
1934-2020
James Otis Kelly, III was born in Waco, Texas on January 27, 1934, and passed away in The Woodlands, Texas on November 30, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte Hannah Kelly; parents, James Otis Kelly, II and Marguerite Hesse Kelly; and his brother Don E. Kelly.
James is survived by his children; Patrick Kelly, Lee Kelly, and Catherine Kelly Riddle; daughter-in-law, CeAnn Kelly; and granddaughters, Landry Kelly Rucker, Lauren Kelly Redfield, Casey Riddle, and Kelly Riddle.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a law degree from the University of Houston.
After serving in the Army in France, he practiced law in Texas, specializing in Real Estate for over 50 years.
A life remembrance will be held at his beloved Kelly Ranch in Centerville, Texas on December 19th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Houston chapter of Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).