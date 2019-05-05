James Hayden Kepner

1924-2019

James Kepner, 94, passed away on April 13th, 2019 in his home. This kind and friendly man was a WWII veteran devoted to his family, friends and community. He was born September 4, 1924 in Monroe, LA to William and Ruth Hinton Kepner, and graduated from Neville High School. In 1943, he joined the Navy and served in various capacities on submarines stationed in the Aleutian Islands and Midway Island.

After the war, Jim attended LSU, graduating in 1949 with a geology degree. While working in Houston for Taylor Exploration Co., he met Janet Birkelbach. They married December 27th, 1951 and the next day began a drive to Denver, where Jim had been transferred. With all their clothing and wedding presents packed in Jim's two-door Ford, their honeymoon was the drive to Colorado, stopping at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on New Year's Eve and arriving in Denver on January 1, 1952.

Loving Denver but with the prospect of constantly being transferred, they returned to Houston and, while working full time, Jim attended South Texas Law School at night and finished in three years. He joined fellow student Patrick Rafferty to begin a law partnership that extended over 50 years.

In their Briargrove neighborhood, Jim was active in Post Oak Little League, coaching for seven years and serving a year as president. He was also on the subdivision's board of directors.

In 1968, the family moved to Whispering Oaks subdivision in Memorial. Jim served as a trustee of the subdivision for many years. He was also a Republican Precinct Chairman for over 25 years.

He was a member of American Bar Association, Texas Bar Assn and Houston Bar Assn for over 50 years. He also served as president of the Downtown Optimist Club, was active in the San Jacinto chapter of the WWII Submarine Vets and was a weekly volunteer at Memorial Drive Presbyterian church.

An active tennis player and deer and turkey hunter, he was also in several bridge groups and dance clubs, but most of all, liked puttering in his vegetable garden. Special memories were a canoe trip on his 65th birthday to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota with his sons and a 60th wedding anniversary celebrated at a jungle resort in Panama with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Woodrow and W.M Kepner, sister Ruth Bourque Kneedler, and sister-in-law Joyce Serant.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet; brother Thomas Kepner and wife Marney; sons John Kepner, Randall Kepner, James Hayden Kepner, Jr. and his wife, Jewell, and daughter Nancy Kepner; grandchildren James Hayden Kepner III, Alisa Kepner, Scout Hill and Austin Hill; nieces Ricki Green and Kristin Fullingim and nephew Mike Serant. The family expresses sincere appreciation to Alex Enin for his compassionate care of James the last few years.

A memorial service will be held on May 11th, 2019 at 11:00am at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive Houston 77024.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family suggests donations to MDPC or the .