James Albert Koch

1926-2019

Jim was brought into this world by Walter and Rose Koch on March 1st 1926 in Oswego New York.

Jim left this world on July 10, 2019 surrounded by family in his home – he was not alone.

Jim and Wife Mary brought three children into this world; Susan, Richard and Kathryn.

Jim worked in the machine shop business for many years in Oswego. In 1974 Jim and son Richard moved to Colombia South Carolina going to work for Escort Marine services. Over time Jim and son wound up in Houston eventually moving into the Magnolia area. Jim found his spot working in the centrifuge business. Over the years working with Bird Machine, Hutchison Hayes, South – West Centrifuge and eventually Cen – Tex Centrifuge Services. Jim contributed much to this industry.

Jim has been blessed with 6 wonderful Granddaughters. Samantha, Jamie, Jessica, Gretchen, Heidi, and Inga. Jim's Granddaughters have also blessed him with 10 Great Grandchildren.

Over time Jim has made many friends in his life, he loved to talk and they loved to listen.

All his family and friends know Jim's favorite hobby in retirement was clearing brush. He has often been referred to as a beaver. Yes, there were times we would have to hide the chainsaw as he was inclined to get carried away. Many a yard has he made beautiful and this beauty will survive him for many years.

He gave his family and friends so many wonderful memories – we will long reminisce - most often with a chuckle.

The family will be having a service at the Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia on Monday July 15 - viewing at 1:00pm / Service at 2:00pm. Any and all of Jim's friends are invited to attend.

After the funeral Jim will be moved to his home town of Oswego with his final resting place at St Peter's cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019