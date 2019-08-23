|
James Kuhleman
1956-2019
James Frank Kuhleman, was born in Houston, Texas on August 3, 1956, to Horace Frank Kuhleman and Geraldine Yates Kuhleman. He was doted on by his older sister, Frances Patricia Kuhleman.
After graduating from James Madison High School in 1975, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Go Raiders!
He soon began working at: Kuhleman Machinery Sales, Hou-Tex Laundry, and Custom Linen Services; all companies started by his father. The strong Kuhleman entrepreneurial spirit, paired with his previous work experience, gave James the confidence to start his own company: Custom Striping and Sweeping. His lifelong success as a salesman also lead him to work in promotional sales and merchant services. He was always waiting to close that next big deal.
It is no secret that James had a passion for all things sports related, and he played to win! He was an active participant in the neighborhood men's softball and mixed bowling leagues in Fondren Park. His golf clubs were always close by, ready to tee off when the opportunity arose. As a coach and umpire at Westbury Little League, his four girls were frequently held hostage for hours at a time. The intense passion and deep knowledge he had for the game even gave him the opportunity to scout talent for collegiate teams. James was well known throughout the community as a visible and vocal spectator at community high school sporting events for decades.
Always striving to be the center of attention, James always had the wildest stories and craziest jokes while visiting with friends. A softie at heart, if there was a way to help someone in need, he made it happen. He never knew a stranger or forgot a face. He was the life of the party, with a smile and a laugh that filled the room.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Frank Kuhleman and Geraldine Yates Kuhleman. He is survived by his four daughters; Lara Kuhleman Valdez and husband, Dominic Valdez, Jennifer Lea Kuhleman, Evelyn Brewer and husband Brian Brewer, Krystal Joy Donaldson, husband Terry Donaldson and grandson Tony Donaldson. He is survived by his sister Frances Patricia Kuhleman and his former wife Geraldine Kuhleman Heath.
A Memorial Service celebrating James' life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Grand Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, Tx. 77023. May he rest in peace.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019