James Leron
Robertson
1943-2019
James Leron Robertson, 76, of Houston, Texas, attorney and partner at Robertson Anschutz Vetters (RAV), unexpectedly passed on September 30, 2019.
Jimmy was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 10, 1943 to James Neal Robertson and Marjorie Gough Robertson. He graduated from Lamar University where he met his wife, Carolyn Ott and moved to Austin to attend The University of Texas to earn his law degree. After graduating from law school, he started practicing with Anschutz & Robertson. A successful stint in real estate development followed after which he returned to real estate law at Robertson Anschutz Vetters where he continued to practice until the date of his death.
"Papa" was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who lived every day to the fullest! His enthusiasm and optimism were infectious. He loved to travel and shared this love with his family by taking them all over the world. His generosity was unparalleled. Jimmy was FUN! He loved to be "out on the town" and never tired. He cared for his neighbors and community and served on many boards, including The Herman Park Conservancy, Brazos Bookstore and The Asia Society. He was a passionate American and loved politics and the Democratic process. He was an avid reader and an eloquent writer. He treasured the outdoors, hiking with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed long walks along Hermann Park Golf Course, Rice University and Allen Parkway. He appreciated art, theater, opera (especially half an opera) and live music. Jimmy was a historian, a grammar guru and an impeccable dresser. He wanted the best for his family and worked hard every day to make their lives better. His catch phrase was…"You know I work for a living!" He was respected not just by his friends, but everyone he was in contact with. Jimmy LOVED life, his wife of 52 years, his family, his friends and his work. He simply exuded happiness.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Marjorie Robertson, wife Carolyn Ott Robertson and grandson William Christopher Stanton. He is survived by his children, Christopher Neal Robertson and his children Elias Neal Robertson and Rebecca Mae Robertson, his wife Vivi Nguyen Robertson and their son Christopher Nguyen Robertson; James Michael Robertson and wife Vivia VanDyne Robertson, their children Lauren Isabel Robertson and Caris VanDyne Robertson; and Carrie Robertson Stanton and husband William Austin Stanton and their children James Austin Stanton and Andrew Michael Stanton.
James-Jimmy-Dad-Papa will be deeply and sorely missed by everyone that knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life this Sunday, October 6, 2019 from six until eight o'clock in the evening at the Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The Herman Park Conservancy or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019