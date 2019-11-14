|
|
James Martin Ronald
1932-2019
James Martin Ronald died on November 11th, due to complications from surgery. He was born December 4, 1932, in Caledonia, Missouri to James Arthur Ronald and Ruth Martin Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Paula Ronald and his son, John Jamison Ronald. James was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and later graduated from Washington University, St. Louis. James was a popular science educator, a friend to all animals great and small, had a deep connection to the natural world and felt most at peace among wildlife in the countryside. He was a 39 year resident of Sugar Land, Texas. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public memorial service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019