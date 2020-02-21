|
James Christian Marbach
1957-2020
Dr. James C. Marbach passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, just a day before his 63rd birthday. He was in the first class of the first School for the Health Professions in the United States, located in Houston. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in natural sciences at Johns Hopkins University, he earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed residencies in both family practice and radiation oncology. He was a practicing radiation oncologist for many years. He retired to Houston to be near his family where he enjoyed Toastmasters, choir, and ballroom dancing.
He is survived by his father Merritt "Red" Marbach, sister Diane Marbach (Bruce Morgen), stepbrother Ken Risinger (Janet), nephew David Morgen, niece Suzanne Morgen, step-nephews Chris, Kyle, Kurt, and Kenny Risinger, and step-nieces Gena Hale and Sheila Chandler. James will also forever be remembered by his dear friends, colleagues, and extended family.
A memorial will be held at the Treemont Retirement Community on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2pm–4pm in the auditorium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Baylor College of Medicine or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020