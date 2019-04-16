James R Martin

1926-2019

James Martin passed away peacefully at home on April 5 at the age of 92. Jim was born on December 10, 1926, in Davenport Iowa. He loved music and played clarinet in a dance band as a teenager. During WWII, he served in the Army Air Corp. Jim graduated from Univ. of Michigan as an electrical engineer. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lillian (Lee). They were married for 50 years and loved to travel the world. Jim's job took him to Detroit, Cleveland, Springfield and West Palm Beach. He moved to Houston after Lee's death, where he lived for 18 years. Jim lived a full life with a focus on God and family.

He is survived by sons Curt (Claire) and Paul (Bev), and grandchildren Emmie, Andy, Danielle and Stewart.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Endowment Fund, 12535 Perthshire Rd, Houston, TX 77024.