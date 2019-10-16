|
|
James McLane Maxfield
1983-2019
James McLane Maxfield, age 36, passed away Sunday, the 13th of October 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was born on the 6th of October 1983, in Houston to Marjorie McLane Maxfield and James (Jim) Maxfield.
After graduating from Memorial High School, he attended his beloved Oklahoma State University where he studied Health Promotion and Hotel & Restaurant Management. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and remained a proud alumnus.
He returned to Houston to work in the family business, Tanglewood Pharmacy and Gifts, as an assistant manager of Purchasing and Sales in the gift, stationery and apparel departments.
In 2004, with his love of fitness and life-long interest in helping others, he started his own business, The Max Fitness. It specialized in strength training, boxing, and sports nutrition. He earned national certifications as a personal trainer, fitness specialist, and in sport nutrition. James also worked with special needs clients, including stroke victims, those with autism, and wheelchair bound. He had a special place in his heart for those in the United States Military and helped train and rehabilitate veterans. He often dedicated his time and talent to those less fortunate who could not afford personal training sessions or had lost their health insurance.
His passions were hiking, rowing, biking, kick boxing, lifting weights, reading as well as philanthropic activities. He enjoyed music, movies, and sporting events. He most loved spending time in the Great Outdoors—in Texas and in Colorado, under the stars swimming.
James is pre-deceased by his grandfather and grandmother, Ret. Lieutenant Colonel Robert B. McLane and Eleanor Lynch McLane; Glenn Maxfield and Dr. Mary Hoot Maxfield; uncle and aunts, Marjorie Lynch, Bruce and Judy McLane, Sarah Maxfield; cousins, Daniel J. and Ruth Eilene Sullivan, IV; James David Butler; Dr. Vincent P. Butler, Sr., Dr. Edwin Hoot; Dr. William F. and Gloria Hoot. He is survived by his cousins, Vincent, Eilene, and Daniel J. Sullivan, V, of San Antonio; Bruce (Paula), Jason (Karen), Colin (Colleen), and Kevin (Anne) McLane and children, of New Jersey and New York; Patricia Butler of Spring Lake, New Jersey; Morris Albright of Port Arthur, Texas; Billy Claire Albright of Houston; Dr. Suzy Kish Wallace (George) and daughter Carol of Houston; Dr. William R. Hoot of Fort Worth; Dr. Steven Hoot of New Braunfels, Texas; Pearl Hoot of Greenly, Colorado; Jim and Jenny Caldwell, Robert Ellisor, Judy Ellisor of Evergreen, Texas; Kathleen (Jim) Smith, Christina (Dave) Murphy, Karen (John) Colbert, and Susan (Danijel) Farkas of New Jersey and Washington D.C, and their children.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers during Saturday's service are Ibrahim Awad, Brian Cannon, Christopher Greenwald, Michael Jiang, Robert Lilljedahl, Christopher MacDonald, Christopher Martinez, and Sam Monical.
Honorary pallbearers are James' Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers.
The funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 19th of October in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, in Houston.
A private burial will be held later that day at the Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen, Texas, where James' great-great-grandfather settled in the mid-1800's.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions in James' honor be directed to Star of Hope, 4848 Loop Central Dr., Suite 500, Houston, Texas 77081, a charity that supports the homeless men, women, and children of Houston.
Please visit James' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019