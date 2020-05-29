James Thomas McCarty
1928-2020
James Thomas McCarty was born in Royse City, Texas, March 29, 1928 to Tom and Alma McCarty, and passed away in Houston, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 92 years old.
A small-town boy, James graduated from Van High School and received his pharmacy degree from University of Houston College of Pharmacy. After serving as a corporal in the U.S. Army he started Bell Sabine Chemical Company in 1955. James' career included community and hospital pharmacy practice, independent pharmacy ownership and management, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. As an entrepreneur he helped develop Fine Shine Automotive Polish and Blue Star Ointment.
As a longtime preceptor, James returned to U of H College of Pharmacy as an instructor in 1982, later becoming Director of Alumni Affairs and Clinical Assistant Professor. After retiring in 1993 he continued to lecture as an adjunct faculty member in the Communication & Patient Counseling course within the professional pharmacy curriculum as well as presenting continuing education courses at the college.
One of his highest honors was having a Phi Lamda Signa (PLS) lecture series named in his honor, along with internship award presented to a graduating Pharm.D student "who demonstrates evidence of excellent disease state management skills and patient care activities during their ambulatory care rotations." A good friend and colleague says, "Jim was an exceptional and caring person. You could laugh with him and cry with him. He was both down-to-earth and bigger-than-life; a pragmatist and an idealist. In both subtle and overt ways, he used his amazing talent to encourage and assist other to achieve at their highest level. "
Never one to be idle, James was a member of American MENSA, Great Books Houston, Galveston Book Club, and Toastmasters. Always with an eye to helping a friend, he helped build two lake homes and a wooden sail boat, while enjoying boating fishing and skiing with the families.
James and his wife, Mary Lou, retired to Galveston and lived in the geodesic dome they built together, the "Dome Sweet Home." In his retirement he began carving miniature wooden birds for family and friends.
James will be greatly missed by his family, friends, & colleagues. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Mary Lou, and is survived by sister, Anna Jo Vestal Wren; sons, Brad and Eric; daughter, Anne Apel; daughter-in-law, Wanda; son-in-law, Howard; grandchildren: Thomas and wife Lauren, Kristen, Austin and Alana, Avery; and great grandchildren, Finnley and Avalee.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to University of Houston College of Pharmacy or the charity of your choice. Private service will be held with immediate family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.