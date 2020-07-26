1/1
James McClimans
1935 - 2020
James Orr McClimans
1935-2020
James ("Jim") Orr McClimans died peacefully of natural causes on July 15, 2020, at age 84.
Jim grew up in Hammond, Louisiana where his father was head of the math department at Southeastern Louisiana University. There, Jim attended college and he has supported that institution throughout his life. In 2006, he was recognized as the Distinguished Alumnus in Science and Technology by the University. In recent years he established several scholarships for first generation college students, and he contributed funding for the McClimans Professorship in Mathematics.
After college, Jim joined Shell Oil Company as a geophysicist. Rising through management ranks, Jim managed deep water exploration as well as international exploration for Shell. He also served briefly as a Vice-president of Exploration for Enron oil and gas.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Dr. J.W. McClimans and Martha Orr McClimans, as well as by his first wife, Carolyn Dyson Pirsig, his second wife, Marilyn Hardy McClimans, and special friend, Ann Mentz.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan McClimans Pennebaker and her husband Ward; his two grandsons Drew Pennebaker and wife Louise, Matt Pennebaker and wife Lyndsay; six great-grandchildren, Robert, John, Haley, Will, Hannah and Daniel. Jim is also survived by his sister, Mary Lee Bass and husband Stan; his nephew, Michael Crow and wife Karen, and their sons, Michael and Matthew; his niece Ellen Armstrong and husband Eric, and their daughters, Addie and Ryan.
Jim had many first cousins, and he took great pleasure the Orr and McClimans' "Cousins' Reunions". A natural athlete and leader, Jim was an avid golfer and tennis player throughout his life.
Because of Covid-19, the family will hold a private funeral and internment.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to the Jim McClimans Fund at Southeastern Louisiana University at www.southeastern.edu/givenow

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
