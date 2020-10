James McGowen1944-2020A Life RememberedMr. James C McGowen's life will be celebrated Saturday, October 10th at 10 AM in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. A walk by visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM. The memories of Mr. McGowen will forever remain in the hearts of his family and many friends.Journey's End - 10/1/2020