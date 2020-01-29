|
|
James Michael Rose
1945-2020
James Michael Rose, known as "Michael" to his friends and family, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, TX at age 75 on January 22, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. He is missed by beloved wife Connie M. Rose; son James Matthew Rose, grandchildren Caroline Lindsey Rose, Jack Rose and Emma Grace Rose; his daughter Alexandra Rose; his children of the heart Chalanda Hook, Donna Balin and grandsons Asher Balin and Hudson Balin. For memorial information and a full obituary, please see the Katy Funeral Home website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020