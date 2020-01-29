Home

POWERED BY

Services
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 395-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Rose


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Rose Obituary
James Michael Rose
1945-2020
James Michael Rose, known as "Michael" to his friends and family, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, TX at age 75 on January 22, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. He is missed by beloved wife Connie M. Rose; son James Matthew Rose, grandchildren Caroline Lindsey Rose, Jack Rose and Emma Grace Rose; his daughter Alexandra Rose; his children of the heart Chalanda Hook, Donna Balin and grandsons Asher Balin and Hudson Balin. For memorial information and a full obituary, please see the Katy Funeral Home website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -