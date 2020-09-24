1/1
James Miles
1934 - 2020
James "Jack" Earl Miles
1934-2020
James "Jack" Earl Miles, 86, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Jack was born July 12, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James W. Miles and Geraldine C. Miles. He attended Ben Davis High School and then enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served our country for 10 years. His education brought him to Texas where he attended Texas Tech University before transferring to The University of Houston where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business while attending night classes. During his 28 years at Mallinckrodt, where he retired in 1998 as Regional Manager. Jack received numerous honors for outstanding sales in Southern Texas, earning him incentive trips all around the World. Since leaving medical sales, Jack has successfully led Houston Transformer Company through continuous growth. When he was not at home in Cypress, he could usually be found enjoying a cigar on the porch of his ranch in Rosebud, TX.
Family meant so much to Jack. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Ann DeFore Miles of Cypress, TX; daughter Cheryl Thornton of Alpine, TX; granddaughter Sara Blair and husband Clark Blair and four great granddaughters Grace Anne, Isabella Faith, Pearl Hope, and Cora Rose Elizabeth Blair of Richmond, TX; grandson Joshua Uttley of Alpine, TX; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service for James will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 starting at 10:00 AM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. Following the funeral service there will be a committal service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Miles family.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
SEP
25
Committal
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
