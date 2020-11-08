James Boyd Montgomery
1945-2020
On Friday October 16, 2020, James Boyd Montgomery "Jim" of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away at the age of 75.
Jim was born on February 27, 1945 in Houston and was raised in Texas along with his sisters Judy and Jean. He graduated from Waltrip High School in Houston, TX in 1963 and graduated from UNT in Denton, TX in 1967. Jim was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather "Pops" and he cherished his family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father AJ Montgomery Jr, his mother Marcie, his sister Judy and his birth Mother Mary Evelynne who passed tragically when Jim was only two years old.
Jim is survived by his sister Jean, wife Carolyn, sons, Brad and Jim Jr, their wives, Julie and Carrie and four grandchildren Reagan, Jack, Wade and William.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Christ Church United Methodist with Rev. Jeff Powers officiating at 6363 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. TX 77381.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.