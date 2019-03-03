Services St Paul's Episcopal Church 515 Columbus Ave Waco, TX 76701 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Waco , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Moore

James Douglas Moore ("Jim" to some and "Big Daddy" to his four grandchildren) of Austin, Texas, passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday, February 24, following a long illness. James was born on January 1, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas, to Xanthea Lagadinos and Morden Moore.

James, commonly referred to by all who knew and loved him as a "gentle giant", was large in both his impressive physical size and the boundless warmth of his heart. His favorite things in life revolved around family, food, and football: trips to the Gulf Coast, camping, canoeing, aimless drives through the Hill Country in his beloved pickup truck, enchiladas, cheeseburgers from Whataburger, cold cans of Tecaté with limes and salt, and, of course, cheering on his beloved Baylor Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

His greatest love was always reserved for his wife, Katy, who he met in 1963 in Waco and married in November of 1965. Together, they raised four children in Austin and in Houston in houses brimming with too many dogs, a seemingly never-ending carousel of their kids' friends, and Legos and Barbie dolls in every corner.

James's childhood in the Rio Grande Valley was spent playing football, attending Boy Scout camp at Camp Perry, and going on adventures with his close-knit group of friends. One of his favorite adventures took place on Easter weekend 1959, when he and his three best pals canoed 287 miles of the Rio Grande River, from Falcon Dam to the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in national news coverage.

James was a proud graduate of Harlingen High School (Harlingen, Texas) and Baylor University (Waco, Texas), from where he held both a bachelor's and master's degree in economics. After completing his graduate degree, he joined the U.S. Navy, retiring a few years later as a lieutenant.

During his life, James was always known as an outstanding scholar, excelling both as an undergraduate and a graduate student. In his professional career, James wore a variety of hats; including economics professor, football coach, Naval officer, real estate developer, small business owner, and environmental consultant for the South Texas agriculture and golf course industries. Considered by all to be the most ethical and moral of men, he was forever being tapped to serve as executors of trusts and estates.

Second only to his wife and kids, James's biggest passion was for the sport of football. James played both sides of the line for his high school and college teams. He was one of the few players ever to be honored as All State two years in a row as a high school player. He was honored to be coached and influenced by John Bridgers and M.A. "Catfish" Smith while playing for the Baylor Bears. During that time, he formed special bonds and lifelong friendships with many of his teammates. Ever the pragmatist, he turned down an offer to play in the NFL, realizing pursuing his academic interests would serve him better on his way. Yet that didn't stop him from serving as a coach for both Baylor, as a defensive line coach, and the Navy, as a coach at Pensacola.

James had the ability to touch the lives of every person he met. He is survived by his wife Kate Oliver Moore; his children, Katherine Lee (Paul Cooper) Moore, Matthew Douglas (Jennifer Quarles) Moore, Madison Moore (Charles) Agee, and AnnaKate (Joel Hickok) Moore; his grandchildren, Maya Isabella Cooper, Charles Matthew Agee, Andrew Campbell Agee, and Jethro James Hickok; his brother David (Beth) Moore; brother-in-law Tom (Frankye) Oliver; sisters in-law Alice (Robert Parrott) Oliver-Parrott and Jane (Wesley) Stafford; nieces Shelley Oliver Littleton, Jane Oliver Dunlap, Rachel Elizabeth Moore, Lee Alexandra Trevathan, Sarah Alice Stafford, Grace Stafford Barnett; nephews Jonathan David Moore, Thomas Wesley Shaw, Thomas Andrew Moore, Jordan Moncrief Trevathan, Parker Franklin Trevathan, James Michael Ezra Stafford and Thomas Mitchell Oliver-Parrott. He is also survived by a host of other cousins and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Xanthea Lagadinos Moore, his father, Morden Kelso Moore, his brother Robert "Bobby" Charles Moore, his sister-in-law, Sarah "Sally" Oliver Shaw and his niece Elizabeth Shaw Mauldin.

A celebration of James's life will be held on April 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waco, Texas at 1:00 PM; the same church where Katy and he were married almost 54 years ago. Family and friends are invited to attend an additional celebration following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in James's honor to the Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University or the Boy Scouts of America. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019