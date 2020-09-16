James C. Murdock
1941-2020
James Murdock, beloved husband, father, stepfather, and brother, passed away September 11, 2020. He is predeceased by his son, John Murdock. He is missed and fondly remembered by his wife, Doris Murdock, his stepsons, Joe Watkins, Bill Watkins, Chris Becker, his stepdaughter, Megan Becker, his sister, Nancy Crowell, his brother, David Murdock, and his many colleagues at IHOP. James was a U.S. Marine, and served in Vietnam. James enjoyed jazz, computers, and margaritas. James may be remembered by a donation to the charity of your choice
.