James Neel

James Merrill Neel1938-2020James Merrill Neel 82, better known as Jim, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas.Jim was born on May 31, 1938 in Edinburg, Texas. He grew up in the valley and attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.Jim started his law career at Baker Botts in 1962 where he worked until he left to be the founding partner in Houston's first boutique labor law firm 1972. In 2007, he made the change to a solo practice at Neel interests and continued to represent his clients for several years. He was well known as being a fighter and would vigorously present clients achieving winning and satisfactory results in the full range of labor and employment law. Jim continued to contribute to the legal profession by teaching Title VII litigation at the University of Houston, wrote and lectured at many CLE seminars across the country, was a contributing co-author of the Texas Association of business Employment law Handbook and served as chairman of the Section of labor and employment Law for the State Bar of Texas.Jim had a passion for helping people and was well known for his big heart, generosity and contagious smile. He loved the Lord and was active in his church; Memorial Drive United Methodist Church where he made many lifelong friends especially those from the Probers class. He was an enthusiastic Longhorn football fan and played a mean racquetball in his day. He was blessed to be able to travel the world. He treasured his family and always made sure they had everything they needed.Jim was preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Eva Dell Neel and his brother Rev. Robert C. Neel. He is survived by his wife of 59 years LaNell Chaffin Neel; children Nancy Neel- Bass (Kevin), James Merrill Neel Jr. (Erika); grandchildren, Justin Neel Bass, Taylor Monet Neel, James Merrill Neel III (Trey); great grandson Jaxon Wayne Bass and several cherished nieces and nephews.He is loved and missed by those blessed to have known him. The world will not be the same without Jim Neel in it.A private family service will be held.