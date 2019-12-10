Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spaghetti Western
1608 Shephard
Houston, TX
James Neff


1972 - 2019
James Neff Obituary
James Scott Neff
1972-2019
James Neff, an entrepreneur and life-long resident of Houston, TX, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2019.
James is survived by his father, Joseph Nicastro. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol Nicastro and sister Anna Nicastro-Juneau.
James was born on June 30, 1972. Guided by his entrepreneurial spirit, he started his business, The Insurance Guy, an independent insurance agency serving commercial and personal accounts throughout Texas. Priding himself in his commitment to customer service, his company thrived resulting in developing life long relationships with his clients.
James was a devoted friend to countless people He welcomed friends while cooking and hosting events at his home in the Heights. A true Heights resident, he favored shopping, dining and supporting other small businesses in the area.
James will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Spaghetti Western on 1608 Shephard Houston, TX December 15th 1:00-3:00
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019
