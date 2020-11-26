James NelsonWhitehead1948-2020James Nelson Whitehead, age 72, of Houston, TX, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jeanne, his wife of 51 years, was at his side. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a kind, even-tempered, gentle spirit. He dedicated most of his life to helping children, working many years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Christian Child Help Foundation/Spaulding for Children and currently at Harris County Protective Services for Children and Adults. However, for the past decade, his favorite title was bestowed by his four young granddaughters, who called him Pops.In addition to Jeanne, surviving members of his immediate family include son, Will Whitehead (Lauren) and daughter, Claire Whitehead (Kelly), granddaughters Louise, Cecilia, Mavis and Nina, younger brother Chris Whitehead (Kate) and cousin Jacqueline Northcut. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dimple Whitehead and his older brother Jack, Jr. (surviving wife, Faye). There is a large extended family as well as many friends and coworkers who will remember his generous heart and warm smile. He will be incredibly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled when we can safely gather together.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospitality Apartments of Houston, TX., 7300 Bertner Ave., Houston, TX 77090.