James Marvin O'Reilly, Jr.

1935-2020

James Marvin O'Reilly, Jr., died on Sunday, the 12th of July 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born on the 10th of June 1935, in Houston, TX. He was the son of James Marvin O'Reilly and Virginia Brannen O'Reilly. James lived in the Houston area for most of his life, also spending time in Washington, D.C., and finally, Greensboro, NC. James loved to read, sightsee, travel and spend time in his beloved Houston. He retired from DuPont and spent time in post-retirement working at what inspired him and brought him peace and joy.

He is predeceased by his wife, Lydia Caffery Hilliard; his parents, James Marvin O'Reilly and Virgina Brannen O'Reilly; his daughter, Pamela Jane Cowan; brothers, Oran Timothy O'Reilly and Michael Terrence O'Reilly. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Watts; sons, James Marvin O'Reilly, III, and wife, Gretchen, Paul Douglas O'Reilly and wife, Ryda, Patrick Richard O'Reilly and wife, Damaris, and Kevin Phillip O'Reilly; granddaughters, Shawna Watts, Ashley Watts, Robbi Carmean, Bridgette Clyne, Allison O'Reilly and Jamie O'Reilly; grandsons, Le Cowan and Parker O'Reilly; sisters, Molly Oveta Velasco and Erin Lynne Applegate; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful to Darla Lee for her dedication and care of James during his final year.

A celebration of life service will be held at an undetermined date in the future.



