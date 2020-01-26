|
|
James O. Watkins
1929-2020
James O. (Jim) Watkins, age 90, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. A 3rd generation Texan, he was born in a 3 room farm house in Douglass, Texas on January 22, 1929 to Wilber O. Watkins and Ila Lee (Brooks) Watkins. He was a descendent of the pioneering Jesse J. Watkins family that settled in Nacogdoches County several years before the Republic of Texas was established.
Jim spent his early years on the farm in Douglass, which is still in the family today. He raised many of his own farm animals that he loved; a hog named Sammy, two goats that were so mean that he named them Hitler and Mussolini, and his favorite horse, Baby Doll. As a child, he began his life-long passion of hunting and fishing. All of his talents were passed down to him by his father Wilber, who taught Jim how to fish using a cane pole and minnows that they would seine out of Legg creek. He was taught how to hunt by initially using a single shot .22 rifle. He loved to reminisce about hunting and fishing trips into the Angelina River bottom with his Dad, and how many times they were "treed" by feral hogs where they would have to stay up in the tree for hours. Jim received his primary and secondary education at the Douglass School, which he was always proud to say he was the valedictorian of his senior high school class. He would then laugh at the fact that there were only three seniors in the entire class.
He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas from 1951-1953. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, he began his working life as a file clerk at the Henke & Pillot corporate office in Houston where he met the love of his life, Wilma Roberts. Married 67 years, they made their home in Houston and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips back to his old home-place in Douglass together. He and Wilma also had a summer tradition of traveling by car all over the western US with their children, showing them the natural wonders of the country. Jim retired after a successful career with Tennessee Gas Transmission Company as Treasurer in 1984 with 31 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; son, John, and wife, Shari, of Kingwood; daughter, Karen Harrison, and husband, Keith, of Austin; grandchildren, Kristy Harrison and husband, Alberto Martin, of Los Altos, California, Ross Harrison and wife, Kari, of Cypress, Joseph Watkins and wife, Gwen, of Houston, Daniel Watkins and wife, Kim, of Kingwood; and brother-in-law, William Kolbe, of The Woodlands. Also surviving him are 9 great grandchildren. During Jim's battle with Alzheimer's, nothing brightened his day more than a visit, or a call, or even just a picture of his much beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was so very proud of them.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 12:30pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Frwy, Houston. There will be a private interment of his ashes at a later date at the Douglass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Jim's memory be made to the or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020