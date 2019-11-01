|
|
James Pagan
1935-2019
James "Jim" Lynwood Pagan, age 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a devoted and adored husband, father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.
Jim was born on the 3rd of September 1935 in Monroe, Louisiana. He grew up in Huttig, Arkansas, where he began his lifelong love and passion for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. Jim attended Emory University, the University of Arkansas and graduated from Southern Arkansas University. While in college, Jim was an accomplished basketball player and boxer. He also served in the Army National Guard. His long and vibrant career in the oil industry enabled him to see the world - he either lived in or traveled to nearly every continent over the past 60 years. Two of his children were born in Bogota, Columbia, and spent their early years there while he was serving as an International Vice President for Milchem, which later became Baker Oil Tools. For many years, Jim also served as President of Houston-based Liquid Casing. Jim received numerous awards and accolades during his professional career. But he believed his family was, by far, his greatest accomplishment. He loved nothing more than being on the sidelines at all of his eight grandchildren's activities. Everyone at the event always knew when "Poppy" was there – he made sure he was the loudest cheerleader of all – which sometimes got him into trouble with the referees or umpires! But his contagious smile and arsenal of Arkansas humor made him a crowd favorite everywhere he went. Jim certainly never met a stranger!
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Laura Lee Burgess Pagan. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Schramek Pagan; his daughter and son-in-law, Melinda Pagan-Brieger and Scott Brieger; his son Scott Pagan; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Karen Walker; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Dellinger; his grandchildren Abby and Caroline Walker; Zoe, Ava and Scotty Brieger; and Walker, Reid and Meg Dellinger.
A memorial service and celebration of Jim's life is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 3rd of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis and Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be directed to Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Please visit Jim's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019