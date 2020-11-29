James Peirl Cradit

1935-2020

James Peirl Cradit passed away suddenly on October 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Jim was born in San Benito, Texas in 1935 to Leslie 'Pug' Cradit and Edith Thomas Cradit. Jim was a kicker on the Harlingen High School football team. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Gunner's Mate aboard the U.S.S. Northampton from 1958-1961. Jim was a Lifetime Committeeman for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and volunteered with Helping Hands. Generous, kind, tough, brave, funny, and easy going, Jim enjoyed Friday night football games and was never without a cigar in hand and his devoted dog Colt at his side. Jim is survived by siblings Ronald, Errol, and Patricia Cradit and their families; brother-in-law Bill Killion; his children and their spouses Dennis Cradit (Rona Kay), Allen White (Deborah), Greg Carleton (Joana), Lisa Cradit (Bob Cangemi); and many grand and great grandchildren. Wife Sandy Killion Cradit and daughter Rhonda White Spore preceded him in death. A memorial mass and service is planned for December 4, 2020 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond Texas. An outdoor inurnment with military honors will follow at 1:15pm at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Helping Hands.



