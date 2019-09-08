|
|
James T. Pering
1979-2019
James T. Pering passed away on September 4, 2019 in the fortieth year of his age. He was born on August 12, 1979 at Spring Branch Hospital in Houston, Texas and spent almost his entire life in and around the Houston area. James was a man of rare wit, sharp intelligence, and a gentle heart who made friends wherever he went. His infectious laugh will be sorely missed.
James is survived by his two daughters Jessica Pering and Kara Pering, former partner Kristin Janks Holasek, mother Melanie Pering, father Terry Claunch, aunts Katie McCollum and Margaret Pering, uncle Kevin Pering, siblings Jason Fite and Kendra Fite, nephews Daniel Tatum, John Fite, Matthew Fite, nieces Geneva Tatum, Adeline Fite, and Hannah Fite, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Claude O. Pering, Jr. and Elizabeth C. Pering and his uncle Claude O. Pering, III.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at Klein Funeral Home in Spring, Texas at 9 AM with funeral services to immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Galena Cemetery in Galena, Missouri later this week.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019