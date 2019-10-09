|
|
James W. "Jim" Phillips
1934-2019
On Friday, October 4, 2019, James W. "Jim" Phillips, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed peacefully away at the age of 85. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Neva (nee Springer) Phillips, as well as his sisters Dorothy Griffith (Robert) of Mt. Home, ID, Mary Shoen (Alfred) of North Tonawanda, NY, Grace Pearce (Ed) of Oceanside, CA, Lois Metzgar (William) of North Tonawanda, NY, and a brother, Walter "Buck" Phillips (Shirley) of St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Christine of Lockport, NY, a brother Arthur Phillips, and a sister Donna (William) Hindle both of Niagara Falls, NY, and three sons, Richard (Kimberly) of Galali, Kingdom of Bahrain, Scott (Mary Carroll) of Lockport, and Daniel of Greenville, NC; seven grandchildren, Jarret (Candis) Phillips, Erin (Justin) Conry and Lydia (Menno) Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX, Jaclynn Sloan of Kansas City, MO, Iain Phillips of Washington DC, and Kieffer and Hannelore Phillips of Greenville, NC., and five great grandchildren, Ava, Delilah, and Owen Phillips, and Evi and Vance Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation, as Jim's body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gifts. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Avenue, Lockport, NY 14094. A Memorial Service will be also held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, the Lockport Exchange Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 692, Lockport, NY, or the Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019