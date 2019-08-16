Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 E. Broadway St.
Pearland, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 E. Broadway St.
Pearland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pike


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pike Obituary
James Clifford Pike
1948-2019
James Clifford Pike, 71, passed away August 9, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born February 23, 1948 in Houston, TX to Clifford and Dorothy Pike. James graduated Austin High school in 1965 and continued on to earn a Business Degree from Sam Houston State. James served his country in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War.
James was a lifelong resident of Houston and Pearland area. James found a way to both enjoy his love for Bar B Q (he was FAMOUS for his brisket) and his love for serving others. James had a passion volunteering with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. He served on several committees including the Barbeque and Corral Club Committees and earned a Lifetime Committeeman with the HLSR. James also played a vital role on the Spindletop Charities Cook Team in an effort to enhance the lives of at-risk youth. He was an enthusiastic lover of sports and a devoted fan of the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
James leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughters: Katherine Pike and Cheyenne Pike; son, Marc Pike (Sheri); and grandson, Garrett Pike.
A memorial visitation will be a 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now