James Clifford Pike
1948-2019
James Clifford Pike, 71, passed away August 9, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born February 23, 1948 in Houston, TX to Clifford and Dorothy Pike. James graduated Austin High school in 1965 and continued on to earn a Business Degree from Sam Houston State. James served his country in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War.
James was a lifelong resident of Houston and Pearland area. James found a way to both enjoy his love for Bar B Q (he was FAMOUS for his brisket) and his love for serving others. James had a passion volunteering with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. He served on several committees including the Barbeque and Corral Club Committees and earned a Lifetime Committeeman with the HLSR. James also played a vital role on the Spindletop Charities Cook Team in an effort to enhance the lives of at-risk youth. He was an enthusiastic lover of sports and a devoted fan of the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
James leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughters: Katherine Pike and Cheyenne Pike; son, Marc Pike (Sheri); and grandson, Garrett Pike.
A memorial visitation will be a 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019