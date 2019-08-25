|
James Larry Potter
1939-2019
12/10/1939 – 8/19/2019
James Larry Potter of Lake Jackson Texas passed from his earthly life to his eternal home Monday August 19, 2019. He was born on December 10th, 1939 to Edith Hazel Holt-Potter, and James Fred Potter in Chattanooga, TN.
He graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga in 1957. He earned his BA in Chemistry from the University of Chattanooga in 1962, and his MS in Chemistry from Sam Houston State University in 1964. He began his 30 year career at Dow Chemical in 1965. His work resulted in numerous patents.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Fred, and brother Wayne.
Left to cherish his memory are wife of 53 years Betty, son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Nicole, grandsons Alex and Nick, siblings Don, Joyce and Tommye as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapelwood UMC, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson TX on Monday, August 26th at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Earthman Resthaven, 13102 North Freeway, Houston TX at 3:00 PM.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.stroudfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019