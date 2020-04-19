Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Resources
More Obituaries for James Radelat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Radelat


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Radelat Obituary
James Radelat
1957-2020

James Lane Radelat was born in New Orleans on July 10th, 1957, the first of three children of Robert and Alice Rose Rushing Radelat. He was raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1975. He attended LSU and completed a tour of duty in the Air Force. In 1986 he relocated to northwestern Florida and remained in the area throughout his life. He died of natural causes on January 15th, 2020, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was 62 years old. He was preceded in death by his mother, and by his namesake James Lane "Charlie" Kerr of French Camp MS. He is survived by his father, by his sister Judy Linscombe and her family of Mountain Home TX, by his sister Jenny Murphy and her family of Germantown TN, by his aunt Jeanette Bibbens and her family of Fuquay-Varina NC, and by his uncle Dr. Paul Radelat and his family of Houston. Private funeral services were conducted at Lewis Funeral Home and his earthly remains were interred at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -